Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 72496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.52 million for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

