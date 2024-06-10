Contrasting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) & BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $50.38, suggesting a potential upside of 56.44%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.12% -55.30% BioCardia -2,208.76% -3,638.68% -261.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $42.56 million 28.58 -$135.89 million ($4.77) -6.75 BioCardia $480,000.00 14.11 -$11.57 million ($7.05) -0.53

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats BioCardia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About BioCardia

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing an allogeneic cells therapy platform, which is an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy in Phase I/II trial to treat ischemic heart failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. BioCardia, Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.