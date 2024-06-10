Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 96.3% of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,015,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.81. 6,236,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,293,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 3.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,382,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock valued at $91,455,327. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

