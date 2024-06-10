Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.59. Conduent shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 87,628 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Conduent

Conduent Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,905,000. JB Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 508,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,663,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.