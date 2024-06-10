Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Head to Head Contrast

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 3.53% 17.70% 6.23% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Concentrix has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $7.88 billion 0.51 $313.84 million $4.85 12.64 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Concentrix and InterCloud Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Concentrix and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 1 1 2 0 2.25 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concentrix currently has a consensus price target of $74.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats InterCloud Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients' customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

