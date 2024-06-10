Compound Market Capitalization Tops $449.35 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $449.35 million and $21.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $53.98 or 0.00077460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,447 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,447.31535602 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.68434777 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $31,309,987.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

