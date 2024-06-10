Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RLTY stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $14.86.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s Stock Prices Hit Record Highs
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Sector Stars Lead Growth: Foot Locker, Shake Shack, Hims & Hers
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks to Watch as New Home Listings Climb Again
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.