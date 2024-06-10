Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $91.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $4,937,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $4,937,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,004 shares in the company, valued at $127,704,400.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 677,101 shares of company stock valued at $57,967,097. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NET opened at $70.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -133.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.