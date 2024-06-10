Citigroup Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $8.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $10.40 to $8.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.54.
NIO Price Performance
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.79% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $12,361,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
