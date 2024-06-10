Citigroup Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $8.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $10.40 to $8.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.79% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $12,361,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.