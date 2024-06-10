Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Holdings Lessened by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Chord Energy worth $45,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CHRD traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.93. 569,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,311. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $145.06 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

