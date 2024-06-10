Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) versus Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Head to Head Review

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Clean Energy Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $9.66 billion 2.41 $4.25 billion $4.63 10.38 Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million 3.49 -$5.66 million ($0.15) -8.20

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 2 2 0 0 1.50 Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 33.19% -275.07% 13.62% Clean Energy Technologies -43.74% -112.23% -57.39%

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Clean Energy Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

