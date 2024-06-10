Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $816,255.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chemed Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $543.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.84. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

