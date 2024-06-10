Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is Future Fund LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Future Fund LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up about 1.2% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 71,950.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. 328,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 145.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

