Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

