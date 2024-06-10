Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.75.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $328.63 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $215.17 and a twelve month high of $344.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.84. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

