Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $328.63 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $215.17 and a 52-week high of $344.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.75.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

