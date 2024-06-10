Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $165.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

