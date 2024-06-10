Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$56.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.30.

A number of research firms have commented on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$44.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.88. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

