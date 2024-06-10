Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 24,104 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $98.15. 7,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,120. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

