Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.