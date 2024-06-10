Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,247. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

