Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 816,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. 102,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.