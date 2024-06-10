Builders Vision LLC Takes Position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Builders Vision LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,492,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Benson Hill accounts for about 100.0% of Builders Vision LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Builders Vision LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Benson Hill at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.17. 537,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.19.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 106.95% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.