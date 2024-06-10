Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BBW stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

