BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $393.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 62.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 16.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

