Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BR. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $198.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $152.47 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

