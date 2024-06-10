Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 74,387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,750,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $198.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $152.47 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

