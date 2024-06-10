Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

AVGO stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. 1,785,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $788.78 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,233.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

