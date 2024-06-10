BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $19.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $113,126,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after buying an additional 141,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

