BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $762.51 and last traded at $764.21. 59,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 607,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $768.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $780.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $789.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 266,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,619,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

