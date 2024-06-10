BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.99

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.99 and last traded at $88.97, with a volume of 746540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

