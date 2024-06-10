Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.72 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

