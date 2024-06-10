Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.47.

A number of analysts have commented on BIR shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE BIR opened at C$6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$8.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

