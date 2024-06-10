BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Up to $80.69

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.69, but opened at $84.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $83.90, with a volume of 560,154 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $25,864,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 65.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.