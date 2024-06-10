Bennett Associates Wealth Management Purchases New Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 84,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

FDL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

