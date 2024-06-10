Bellevue Group AG Increases Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 4.66% of Relay Therapeutics worth $65,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.53. 1,537,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,119. The firm has a market cap of $999.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock valued at $300,862. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

