Bellevue Group AG Has $29.19 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 817,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,323 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $29,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 38.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 688,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.5 %

AtriCure stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,758. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,385 shares of company stock valued at $197,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

