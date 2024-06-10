Bellevue Group AG Has $280.70 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 4.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.24% of Intuitive Surgical worth $280,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,590 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $418.38. The company had a trading volume of 815,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.98 and its 200 day moving average is $371.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $420.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.