Bellevue Group AG Has $16.70 Million Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.05% of Verona Pharma worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $23,981,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $13,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 49.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 822,832 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $4,566,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $12.65. 641,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,610. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

