Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,376,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300,123 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health accounts for about 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $78,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $74,520,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,759,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,433,000 after acquiring an additional 449,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 465,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 251,850 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

