Bellevue Group AG Acquires 13,994 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.07% of CareDx worth $47,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $142,000.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

