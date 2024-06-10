Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $218.08 million and $1.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.48 or 0.05284872 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00046734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002402 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,921,890 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,541,890 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

