BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

Shares of BDO Unibank stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

