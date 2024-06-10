BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
BDO Unibank Price Performance
Shares of BDO Unibank stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $30.14.
About BDO Unibank
