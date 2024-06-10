Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Invests $161.54 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,255,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,543,000. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up 2.2% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 425,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 0.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

