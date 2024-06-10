Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.54% of Merus worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Merus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Merus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Merus by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRUS

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 682,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,270. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.