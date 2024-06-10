Artia Global Partners LP Invests $2.60 Million in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Verona Pharma comprises about 0.8% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Artia Global Partners LP owned 0.16% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,981,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 822,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.65. 641,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,610. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $23.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

