Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $103.50

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 63615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.99).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Down 17.7 %

The company has a market cap of £39.05 million, a P/E ratio of -506.65 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

