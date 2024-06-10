Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) PT at $149.75

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.83.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.