Analysts Set ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) PT at $96.29

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE ESAB opened at $93.36 on Monday. ESAB has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

