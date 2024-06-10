Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price at $37.11

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after buying an additional 1,121,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after buying an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after buying an additional 727,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 668,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 553,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

